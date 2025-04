Hyderabad: A middle-aged man has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly assaulting a 6-year-old girl in the Humayun Nagar area.

The incident came to light after the child’s family approached the police with a complaint.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Humayun Nagar police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

More details awaited.