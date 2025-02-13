Hyderabad: Sentenced to life in POCSO case, convict hurls slipper at judge

The advocates present there thrashed the convict and handed him over to the police.

Published: 13th February 2025 8:00 pm IST
POCSO convict hurls skipper at judge at Rangareddy District Court on Thursday morning.

Hyderabad: A convict sentenced to life in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a judge, expressed his resentment over the verdict, by hurling his slipper at the latter, at the Rangareddy District Court on Thursday, February 13.

Those present in the court were taken by shock, as they watched the convict throwing the slipper at the judge, protesting the verdict.

As per reports, the advocates present there thrashed the convict and handed him over to the police.

The advocates boycotted the court for the day, as a protest against the incident.

