Hyderabad: Sentenced to life in POCSO case, convict hurls slipper at judge

Hyderabad: A convict sentenced to life in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a judge, expressed his resentment over the verdict, by hurling his slipper at the latter, at the Rangareddy District Court on Thursday, February 13.

Those present in the court were taken by shock, as they watched the convict throwing the slipper at the judge, protesting the verdict.

Also Read Konda Surekha appears in court for defamation case filed by Nagarjuna

As per reports, the advocates present there thrashed the convict and handed him over to the police.

The advocates boycotted the court for the day, as a protest against the incident.