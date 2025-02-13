Konda Surekha appears in court for defamation case filed by Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: Telangana environment minister Konda Surekha on Thursday, February 13, appeared before the Nampally court in connection with a defamation case.

It is to be noted that a defamation case was filed by actor Nagarjuna following derogatory remarks by the minister regarding actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya last year.

Earlier, the Nampally court had summoned the minister on December 12 in connection with the defamation petition filed by the actor. Following the review, the court issued orders to register a case against the minister.

On October 3, Tollywood actor Nagarjuna filed a criminal defamation case in Nampally court against Surekah, who had alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was also the reason for Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nampally court summons Konda Surekha in defamation case

In the petition, Nagarjuna informed the court that the minister’s comments had defamed the actor and his family. The court had then summoned the minister to appear before it on October 23.

Konda Surekha’s remark on KTR

On October 2, while addressing the media, Konda Surekha made controversial statements against KTR, accusing him of being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

“KTR is 100 percent responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He demanded that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing the N-Convention. Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go to him but she refused to go. So they asked her to leave, that’s how the divorce happened,” Konda Surekha had said.