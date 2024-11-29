Hyderabad: Nampally court summons Konda Surekha in defamation case

Surekha has been asked to physically appear before the court on December 12.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th November 2024 3:11 pm IST
Nagarjuna's defamation trial against Konda Surekha begins
Konda Surekha (on left) and Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: The Nampally court summoned Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha on Thursday, November 28, in connection with a defamation case filed against her by actor Nagarjuna. Surekha has been asked to appear physically before the court on December 12.

Earlier, the Nampally court had considered Nagarjuna’s defamation petition. Following the review, the court issued orders to register a case against the minister.

On October 3, Tollywood actor Nagarjuna filed a criminal defamation case in Nampally court against Surekah, who had alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was also the reason for Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the petition, Nagarjuna informed the court that the minister’s comments had defamed the actor and his family. The court had then summoned the minister to appear before it on October 23.

Konda Surekha’s remark on KTR and Samantha

On October 2, while addressing the media, Konda Surekha made controversial statements against KTR, accusing him of being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

“KTR is 100 percent responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He demanded that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing the N-Convention. Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go to him but she refused to go. So they asked her to leave, that’s how the divorce happened,” Konda Surekha had said.

