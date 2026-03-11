Middle East conflict: Bengaluru LPG consumers engage in panic booking

Bengaluru: Panic enquiries for domestic LPG cylinders have risen at several gas agencies in Bengaluru in the past few days amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the widening West Asia conflict, though dealers said on Wednesday that stocks are adequate as of now.

However, there is an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, forcing several hotels and restaurants in the city to operate under strain, an LPG dealer told PTI.

Hotel and restaurant owners reiterated that they would be forced to shut down once their stock is exhausted.

A representative of Indane distributor, Sri Giridhar Agencies, said there has been no disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders for domestic use.

“Every day we have been receiving loads. There is no disruption in supply. However, we have been getting numerous panic calls from customers enquiring whether there is sufficient stock. Calls for bookings have also gone up,” the representative, who did not wish to be identified, said.

He assured customers that adequate loads were arriving regularly and there was no need for panic.

Several LPG gas dealers in the city said that panic enquiries have also led to advance bookings for LPG cylinders, with many customers opting to secure refills in advance, fearing possible supply disruption due to the widening West Asia conflict.

Ravi Gowda of Balaji Stores, a private cylinder gas agency, said the shop has been receiving many enquiries about LPG availability in the past two days.

“We have been getting a lot of queries related to the availability of LPG cylinders. But we have sufficient stock as of now. We are getting stock on a daily basis, and it can be delivered on an urgent basis,” he said.

A representative from Mahhan Enterprises in Uttarahalli attributed the situation to a temporary disruption in supply, saying LPG cylinders had not arrived for about a week, but supplies have now resumed.

“If customers book now, the cylinder will be delivered within four to five days. In case of an emergency, they can also come and collect it directly from the agency,” the representative said, adding that there is no major crisis, though deliveries may sometimes be delayed by a day or two.

An LPG dealer, on condition of anonymity, said commercial cylinders are not available and hotels are bearing the brunt, with the Bangalore Hotel Association saying that the hotels and restaurants in the city will be forced to shut down.

“There is a crisis for commercial cylinders, but there is no problem with the domestic supply. Earlier, we used to supply within two or three days, but now, after the crisis, we cannot deny supplies for domestic use. One cylinder lasts about a month for a household, so they have fixed a 30-day time period for stock here. People may panic, so this has to be handled carefully,” he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday sought the Centre’s urgent intervention to ensure the supply of adequate commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru.

He said hotels, restaurants and catering establishments in the city would be forced to suspend operations if supplies are not restored, affecting a large number of students and working professionals who depend on them for regular meals.

In his letter to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, he also requested that appropriate directions be given to the oil marketing companies to address the current supply constraints and help ease the situation.

Referring to the March 9 order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas prioritising LPG supply for domestic consumers, Siddaramaiah said while the intention behind the order to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to households across the country is well understood and appreciated, its implementation appears to have led to an unintended shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru.