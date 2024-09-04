Middle East’s first-ever professional baseball park to be built in Dubai

Baseball United, the professional league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, is set to build the region’s first-ever professional baseball field and ballpark in Dubai.

The new facility will be constructed within the Sevens sports and entertainment complex on Al Ain Road (E66) in Dubai.

Tentatively called Baseball United Ballpark, it will feature a dual fibre, synthetic turf playing surface designed to withstand Dubai’s high temperatures.

The ballpark will also feature an LED lighting system, advanced BallTracker technology, and a modular seating configuration, accommodating up to 6,500 fans.

The new ballpark will feature above-ground dugouts, foul lines, foul poles, and a professional-grade netting system.

It will feature four seating sections, including the Diamond Club, optimal sight-line infield boxes, value-priced outfield boxes, and Baseball United’s signature VVIP On-Field Cabanas.

The ballpark’s dimensions are inspired by the iconic Yankee Stadium in New York City.

“Our league has brought together so many powerful ingredients to help make baseball the Middle East and South Asia’s next great sport,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United.

He added, “From our passionate fanbase and legendary co-owners, to our world-class players and historic franchises, we’ve worked hard to bring the best of baseball to Dubai. The only thing that has been missing was a place to call home. We wanted a true, purpose-built baseball ballpark that can serve as the launchpad for professional baseball across the region.”

The field will be named after Major League Baseball legend and Baseball United Co-Founder and Board Member, Barry Larkin.

“I am truly honoured to have my name associated with this historic field,” said Larkin.

“For me, it has been a dream come true to bring this league to life with Kash, John, and the entire Baseball United team,” he added.

The new ballpark will host Baseball United’s two major professional events, the Baseball United Cup and Baseball United Season One, next year.