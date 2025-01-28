Middle East’s first five-star luxury train Dream of the Desert unveiled

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Railways (SAR) and Italian hospitality company Arsenale have officially unveiled the final designs of the Dream of the Desert train marking the launch of the first five-star luxury train in the Middle East.

This significant development came amid the visit of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the Kingdom.

This marks a milestone step forward in redefining luxury rail travel in the region, seamlessly blending contemporary opulence with the rich cultural heritage of the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Project overview

The Dream of the Desert train resulted from the alliance between SAR and Arsenale through their formal partnership agreement that reached 200 million Saudi riyals (Rs 46,161,71,298) in January 2024.

The joint venture establishes the basis to build up luxury tourism services together with cultural support oriented toward Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Design and features

The train distributes luxury accommodations among 14 carriages which contain 34 suite offerings for exclusive travel.

This innovative railroad represents a travelling five-star facility which merges advanced hospitality services with artistic flair to redefine luxury train experiences in the Middle East.

Inspired by the desert landscape and traditional Saudi architecture, the interiors feature refined craftsmanship, with earthy tones, luxurious textiles, and intricate decorative details.

Architectural elements and motifs from iconic Saudi landmarks—including Madain Saleh and Hail—are elegantly woven into the train’s design, offering passengers a journey that is both visually and culturally enriching.

Designed as a moving five-star destination, the train combines world-class hospitality with exquisite design setting a new benchmark for premium rail travel.

Departing from Riyadh, the train will traverse SAR’s Northern Railway network allowing guests to explore some of Saudi Arabia’s most breathtaking heritage and natural sites.

Inspired by Saudi Heritage

The train’s interiors have been meticulously designed to reflect the essence of Saudi Arabia. Its elegant reception lounges are inspired by traditional majlis settings adorned with intricately hand-carved wooden elements and geometric patterns that embody the warmth of Saudi hospitality.

Through its collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the train will feature curated cultural programs ensuring passengers experience Saudi Arabia’s traditions in an immersive and engaging way.

Additionally, the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Center for Development Authorities Support are working on unique tourism itineraries that integrate seamlessly with the train journey providing guests with an unparalleled window into the heart of Saudi heritage.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Arsenale Group Paolo Barletta expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “When we first envisioned Dream of the Desert, our goal was to create an unparalleled travel experience—one that would take guests on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Saudi Arabia”.

“This project is more than just a luxury train. it is a fully immersive experience that blends refined design, world-class hospitality, and rich cultural traditions. Working with SAR, the Ministry of Culture, and the Saudi Tourism Authority has been an extraordinary collaboration, allowing us to bring this vision to life in a way that authentically reflects Saudi Arabia’s beauty, Barletta said.

Also Read London cycle club’s completes 550 km ride from Makkah to Madinah

The CEO further said, “We are proud of this achievement and look forward to welcoming our first guests on board.”

Dream of the Desert is expected to begin operations by the end of Q3 2026, with booking details and exclusive packages to be announced soon on the official website.

Anticipated launch

The onboard dining experience combines heritage and sophistication featuring a refined menu crafted in collaboration with top local and international chefs.

Passengers will also be immersed in the Kingdom’s artistic heritage, with curated art pieces and photography displayed along the train’s corridors, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s cultural and natural landmarks.

With the unveiling of these groundbreaking designs, the Dream of the Desert train is set to redefine luxury travel in Saudi Arabia, offering a journey that is not only luxurious but also deeply connected to the Kingdom’s cultural and historical identity.