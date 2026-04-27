Middle East’s largest water park Aquarabia opens in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Aquarabia, touted as the Middle East’s largest water park, has opened in Saudi Arabia at Qiddiya City on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The park officially welcomed visitors on Thursday, April 23, marking a major addition to the kingdom’s growing entertainment and tourism sector under Vision 2030.

Spread across 250,000 square metres, Aquarabia features 22 water rides and attractions across eight themed zones, along with seven additional dry rides and experiences.

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Its signature attractions include the Junoon Drop, promoted as the world’s tallest and longest water coaster. Visitors can also experience Slithereel, described as the world’s longest slide wheel, and Surftopia, an artificial wave pool with adjustable wave sizes for different skill levels.

اليوم الثالث من الافتتاح كان مليان طاقة من أوله لآخره 🌊🔥

من فعالياتنا بداية اليوم والحماس اللي ما هدأ ولا لحظة إلى مسائنا المميز 💙

احجزوا تذاكركم الآن https://t.co/qQgJTBig9K#أكواريبيا #مدينة_القدية



The third day of the opening was full of energy from start to finish

🌊🔥… pic.twitter.com/7cpko8mZv3 — Aquarabia Qiddiya City (@AquarabiaQC) April 25, 2026

The destination also offers rafting, kayaking, canyon exploration, cliff jumping and family-focused zones, alongside dedicated children’s water play areas.

Beyond its water rides, the park also includes wildlife attractions designed for a broad range of visitors. Animal-themed experiences are featured in areas such as Arabian Summit, Camel Rock and dedicated grazing zones.

The park also includes 24 food and beverage outlets and seven retail stores offering swimwear, sunscreen and souvenirs.

طعم المغامرة يكمل مع نكهات لذيذة وأطباق متنوعة بكل زاوية 🌊🍴#أكواريبيا #مدينة_القدية

Every corner of Aquarabia is packed with delicious flavors and tasty surprises 🌊🍴#Aquarabia #QiddiyaCity pic.twitter.com/STYUXcV2VM — Aquarabia Qiddiya City (@AquarabiaQC) April 26, 2026

Aquarabia will operate daily from midday to 8 pm. Fridays will be reserved for women and children, with an all-female staff team and dedicated entertainment programme.

Opening celebrations featured live performances by Saudi artists, while Saturday’s programme includes “Splash Fest”, a family entertainment event for visitors of all ages.

Ticket prices start at Saudi Riyals (SR) 275 for visitors aged 12 and above, while children aged four to 11 can enter for SR 170. Children under four are admitted free with advance booking. Aquarabia tickets can be booked through the park’s official website.