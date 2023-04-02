‘Midnight March’ by women students at DU’s Faculty of Arts

New Delhi: Over 130 women students of Delhi University defied the curfew timings of their hostels and PG accommodations to join the Women’s March organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI) on April 1 midnight at the Faculty of Arts, a student and SFI activist Mehina said on Sunday.

“The march on April 1 midnight was aimed at reclaiming the night (hours) and the streets that were previously kept away from women, and to raise awareness about women’s safety,” she said.

According to Samaa, a member of SFI Delhi state committee, the Women’s Night March was organised entirely by women to give them a platform to voice their concerns and to empower them to take back their freedom to move around at night.

SFI Delhi University organised a Women’s Midnight March around Arts Faculty to reclaim the night & the streets that were previously kept away from women and to raise awareness about women’s safety around our University’s Campus. We stand with the resilience and strength of women pic.twitter.com/BTiclb6DlD — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) April 2, 2023

The march began with a rally around the Faculty of Arts at midnight, with participants singing songs to celebrate the strength and resilience of women, she added.

The women then gathered at the Faculty of Arts gate, where a range of cultural events were held to showcase the talents of female students and to promote unity and solidarity among women.

“The event was a resounding success and received widespread support from the Delhi University community,” the SFI said.

“As a progressive students organisation, we see the Women’s Night March as a testament to the resilience and strength of women in the DU, and the SFI hopes that the event will inspire more women to speak out against gender-based violence and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive society,” the SFI added.

“It is empowering to see women breaking curfew and reclaiming their right to move around at night. The Women’s Night March is a strong statement that women demand the right to live without fear and to occupy public spaces without any restrictions,” a woman student said.