Hyderabad: 2 transgenders murdered at Tappachabutra in Old City

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Tappachabutra in the Old City during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after two transgender persons were killed by unknown assailants.

The deceased have been identified as Yousuf alias Dolly and Riyaz alias Sofia. The incident took place were going to their house at Jhirra Tappachabutra on their Activa at an isolated place. The assailants allegedly waylaid them and attacked with big stones and daggers. Both the victims died on the spot.

In the month of May, an auto driver named Azhar had died by suicide at Pahadishareef in the house of a transgender and his family members alleged he was murdered. The murder of two transgenders is connected to the case, local media reports stated.

Kiran Khare, DCP South-West, Hyderabad, visited the scene of offence and stated that police booked a case and took a few persons taken into custody. “The probe is going on. So far we don’t have evidence against anyone to connect them with murder. All angles will be probed to find out the exact reason,” he told media persons.

The bodies are sent to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case under 302 of IPC is booked by Tappachabutra police.