Agra: A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday, sources said.

There were no casualties in the incident and the pilot ejected safely, they said.

A court of inquiry will be ordered, they said.

Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames.

A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The pilot ejected from the plane safely. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened. pic.twitter.com/XreWQ5M1dR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 4, 2024

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on September 2 due to a “critical” technical snag.

The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported.