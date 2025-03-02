Migrant worker from Telangana killed in Saudi Arabia

The incident occurred in the SICO Building area, home to a large number of Telangana migrants.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 2nd March 2025 8:59 am IST
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Telangana migrant worker was killed by a fellow Indian in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The incident occurred in the SICO Building area, home to a large number of Telangana migrants. The victim, Gunta Hanumanthu, hailed from Poshanipet village in Kathalapur Mandal, Jagtial district, and worked as a construction laborer.

On Saturday night, Hanumanthu and another Telangana migrant, who shared the same accommodation, got into an argument while under the influence of alcohol.

The altercation escalated, and the fellow worker attacked Hanumanthu with a knife in a fit of rage. Hanumanthu succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

