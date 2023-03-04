Migrant workers attack: Bihar officials hold meeting with Chennai Collector

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2023 10:06 pm IST
A team of government officials from Bihar arrives in Chennai to meet the Collector. (ANI)

Chennai: A team of senior officials from Bihar held a detailed discussion with Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi on Saturday to obtain first-hand information on the alleged attack on migrant workers from Bihar.

The four-member team, comprising D Balamurugan, Secretary of Rural Development, P Kannan, IGP (CID), Shree Alok, Special Secretary, Labour Department and Santhosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, drove straight to the Chennai Collectorate immediately upon their arrival here for an assessment.

They are expected to meet senior State officials before winding up their visit.

