Mika Singh’s insane fee his 10 min performance at Ambanis’ event

Mumbai: Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant in Rajasthan on 29th December. The couple received a warm welcome at Mumbai’s private airport after they came back from Rajasthan.

In this star-studded affair where the most prominent personalities reached to bless the Anant and Radhika, Mika Singh was given the responsibility to entertain the guests of one of the richest families in the world. The performance of the singer in honour of the newly engaged couple was lauded by the guests and they were spotted enjoying Mika’s performance.

Reports suggest that Mika Singh gave a ten minutes performance during this star-studded bash and received a whopping amount for it.

The entire Ambani family and friends of the couple shook a leg on Mika Singh’s songs. According to Viral Bhayani, the Bollywood singer charged Rs 1.5 crore for his ten minutes performance at the bash.

Wow! Isn’t it pretty huge?

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Janhvi Kapoor and others were also spotted at the Ambanis’ Antilia.