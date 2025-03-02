Mika Singh’s Rs 50 lakh gift to SRK and the car he kept for months

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his kindness and down-to-earth nature. Many celebrities admire him, and singer Mika Singh recently shared a story about SRK’s generosity.

A Diamond Ring for SRK

In an interview, Mika Singh revealed that he gifted SRK a diamond ring worth Rs. 50 lakh. He had also given similar rings to Amitabh Bachchan and Gurdas Maan, but SRK was the first to receive one.

Mika recalled, “The next day, SRK called me and said, ‘Paaji, please take the ring back. It is too expensive.’ But I told him, ‘I am your fan and I don’t expect anything in return.’”

(Image Source: X)

SRK Used Mika’s Car for Three Months

Mika also shared another interesting story. One day, SRK visited Mika on the set of The Xposé. When leaving, SRK’s car was stuck in a crowd, so Mika offered him his own car.

SRK liked Mika’s car so much that he kept it for three months before returning it! Mika said, “I still have that car because SRK used it.”

A Fun Night with SRK and Ranveer Singh

Mika recalled a fun moment at Hrithik Roshan’s birthday party. As they left at 5 AM, SRK insisted they all travel together. SRK drove the car, Gauri Khan sat in the back, and Ranveer Singh squeezed into the trunk!

SRK’s Upcoming Films

SRK was last seen in Dunki and has exciting projects coming up. His next movie, King, is already making headlines.