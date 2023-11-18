Mike Tyson clarifies his stance on donating funds to Israeli army

Boxing world heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has denied rumours that he has donated to the Israeli army.

The clarification comes after Tyson recently attended the 2023 Miami International Friends of Israeli Defense Forces (FIDF) Night of Solidarity, where close to 10 million dollars in funds were raised for Israel.

Tyson’s attendance was criticized amid the Israeli army’s genocidal bombing campaign against Palestinians in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of nearly 12,000 people, primarily children and women.

Social media users have accused Mike Tyson of being paid to attend an event and labelling him a “traitor” who has betrayed his Muslim Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Despite criticism, several social media users defended Tyson’s actions.

امس كان في حفل بفلوريدا لجمع التبرعات لجيش الاحتلال وجمعو فيه اكثر من 9 مليون دولار، من ضمن المشاركين الملاكم المسلم مايك تايسون!!!



الحفل كله عباره عن جمع للتبرعات واعلان الدعم للاحتلال وجيشهم، وبحضوره للحفل معناته هو كذا يعلن دعمه لهم pic.twitter.com/7gNkxbDtvn — MOATH | معاذ (@M0ATH) November 14, 2023

Taking to Instagram, on Thursday, November 16, Tyson issued a statement saying, “I want to clarify the recent portrayal of an event I attended. Invited for a casual evening out by a friend. I was unaware of the arranged fundraiser, and no donations were made by me or on my behalf. As a Muslim and human, I support peace. My prayers have been and continue to be with my brothers and sisters.”