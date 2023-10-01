Milad un Nabi procession underway in Hyderabad amid tight security

Hyderabad: The Milad un Nabi procession that commenced from Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad this afternoon is underway amid tight security arrangements. Hundreds of people have taken part in the procession.

It passes through various historic places in Hyderabad, including Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Chatta Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, and Bibi Bazaar before concluding at Moghalpura before Asr prayers.

Tight security arrangements have also been made to ensure peace and avoid untoward incidents during the procession.

Organisers’ decision on Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Earlier, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, which comprises several Sufi orders, dargahs, and religious figures, announced that the procession would take place on October 1.

Every year, the Milad un Nabi procession in the city is held on Rabi’ al-awwal 12. This year, it falls on September 28. However, as the date coincided with Ganesh Visarjan, the organisers have decided to hold the procession on October 1.

The rationale behind this decision was that having two processions on the same day could potentially create opportunities for miscreants to cause disturbances.

CV Anand praised Hyderabad’s Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb

Following the decision, Hyderabad City Police have granted permission for the Milad un Nabi procession in the city.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has praised the city’s Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth, to exercise the utmost restraint in their celebrations.

Although the procession is taking place today, Milad un Nabi was observed on September 28, a day that the Telangana government has declared a holiday. This day is listed as a ‘General Holiday’ in the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023.