Milad un Nabi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: In connection with the Milad-un-Nabi Peace Procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Thursday, traffic restrictions have been imposed on the routes where the peace processions will be held.

The Muslim community will be taking out processions in Hyderabad on September 19 from 8 am to 8 pm.

The main processions which will be taken out from Falaknuma to Volta Hotel; Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel; Mecca Masjid to Haj House, Nampally; Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel; Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla.

There will be several other smaller processions and from other Commissionerates which will be joining the main procession.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted in Hyderabad at the following places/routes on need basis on September 19 from 8 am to 8 pm.

The main procession will start from Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza colony, Falaknuma and proceed through Falaknuma X Roads, Aliabad X Roads, Lal Darwaza X Roads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapool Bridge, Salarjung Museum, Salajung Rotary, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk and ends at Volta Hotel Bibi Bazar.

According to a traffic advisory issued by P Viswa Prasad, additional commissioner of police,

traffic, Hyderabad, the traffic will be diverted during the procession at: