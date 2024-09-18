Milad un Nabi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: In connection with the Milad-un-Nabi Peace Procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Thursday, traffic restrictions have been imposed on the routes where the peace processions will be held.
The Muslim community will be taking out processions in Hyderabad on September 19 from 8 am to 8 pm.
The main processions which will be taken out from Falaknuma to Volta Hotel; Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel; Mecca Masjid to Haj House, Nampally; Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel; Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla.
There will be several other smaller processions and from other Commissionerates which will be joining the main procession.
The traffic will be either stopped or diverted in Hyderabad at the following places/routes on need basis on September 19 from 8 am to 8 pm.
The main procession will start from Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza colony, Falaknuma and proceed through Falaknuma X Roads, Aliabad X Roads, Lal Darwaza X Roads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapool Bridge, Salarjung Museum, Salajung Rotary, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk and ends at Volta Hotel Bibi Bazar.
According to a traffic advisory issued by P Viswa Prasad, additional commissioner of police,
traffic, Hyderabad, the traffic will be diverted during the procession at:
- MBNR X Road towards Kandikalgate, Phisalbanda and Old Kurnool Road
- Engine Bowli towards Goshala as well as Syed Quadri Chaman road,
- Shamsheergunj towards Kalapather ‘Y’ Junction towards Ali Nagar Jahanuma,
- Nagulchintha towards Lal Darwaza Temple Chatrinaka and Sudha Talkies, Deccan Hotel,
- Rajesh Medical Hall towards Khilwat and Akkanna Madanna Temple, Moghalpura
- Hari Bowli towards Ashoka Pillar, Mohammed Shukur Mosque via Sudha Library,
- Volga Hotel towards Fathedarwaza and Khilwat,
- Armaan Hotel towards Etebar Chowk,
- Sheer Bhatil Kaman toward Mitti ka Sher and Ghansi Mandi,
- Madina towards City College, Afzalgunj Bridge, Shivaji Bridge,
- SBH lane towards HUDA office,
- Etebar Chowk towards Yakuthpura and KaliKaman, Hafeez Danka Mosque, Bhavani Nagar and Talabkatta areas. The Citizens are being requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes during the above specified timings and cooperate with the traffic police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, please contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline number- 9010203626.