Militants in Syria fire 3 rockets toward Israel: Army

Jerusalem: Militants in Syria fired three rockets toward northern Israel on Saturday night, Israel’s military said, in a rare attack from Syria amid escalating tension in the region.

According to a statement released by the army, only one of the rockets crossed into the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights and landed in an open area, Xinhua news agency reported.

It triggered sirens in the northern community of Moshav Meitsar, however, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Israeli army on Thursday and Friday struck southern Lebanon and Gaza Strip as Israel accused Hamas and other militant groups of being responsible for firing dozens of rockets at Israel.

The latest tension was triggered by Israeli raids of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Muslims’ third holiest site, during a sensitive holiday time as Muslims were observing the holy month of Ramadan with prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Jews were commemorating the Passover holiday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th April 2023 1:12 pm IST
