Millers move pleas in Telangana HC to quash FIR in Rs 10,000-cr ‘rice scam’

Hyderabad: Many rice millers from across the state have moved separate petition in Telangana HC seeking quashing of FIRs against them in the alleged Rs 10,000-crore rice scam over the last five years.

These millers are facing charges of diverting paddy and rice meant for public distribution. They have been accused of selling the rice and paddy in other states in connivance with officials during the BRS government.

It has been alleged that the millers received the rice procured by the state from farmers. For every metric tonne of paddy, the millers had to supply boiled or raw rice. According to officials, the miller misused the scheme and the state ended up losing 22 lakh ton rice.

Civil supplies officials conducted several raids on rice millers who were yet to supply rice. No paddy stock was found.

In one such raid at a rice mill owned by family members of ex-BRS MLA from Bodhan, Shakeel Aamir, officials found rice worth Rs 70 crore had gone missing.

However, the former MLA approached the court claiming that he had nothing to do with the milling business.

On Friday, Justice Vijayasen Reddy heard a plea by Shakeel and restrained police from taking any coercive action against the ex-MLA.

Similarly, rice miller Immadi Soma Narsaiah from Suryapet was arrested and sent to jail for diverting the PDS rice. Officials estimate that rice worth Rs 240 crore was misused in Suryapet district alone.