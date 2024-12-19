Mini superstar in making? Jeh Ali Khan performs on stage – Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan continue to captivate fans not just with their charisma but also through their adorable family moments. Parents to two of the most popular star kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, the duo never fails to keep the spotlight on their picture-perfect family. This time, it’s little Jeh who has taken the internet by storm with his cute antics.

A latest video featuring Kareena and Jeh has gone viral, melting hearts across social media. The video captures Jeh Ali Khan’s first-ever school performance, and fans can’t stop gushing over the little star’s adorable dance moves. Just like his parents, Jeh seemed confident as he took center stage, proving he’s already a performer in the making.

kareena as a proud mother, saif and tim filming jeh's school presentation. the family they are. 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/gk3IOJc4EF — letícia (@itsmeletii) December 17, 2024

Kareena, the proud mother, was seen cheering and waving enthusiastically from the audience. Meanwhile, doting father Saif Ali Khan took on the role of the videographer, recording every moment of Jeh’s performance with visible pride.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s love story began in 2007 on the sets of their film Tashan. After several years of dating, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur, in 2016, who quickly became a social media sensation. In 2021, the family expanded with the arrival of Jeh, who has been winning hearts ever since with his charming antics.