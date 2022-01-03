Minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are most likely to fall again

Hyderabad: After a warm week, cold wave conditions are most likely to be back in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, with minimum temperatures set to fall once again. The Telangana State Development Planning Society’s (TSDPS) has forecasted that a few regions of Hyderabad may see chillier evenings in the following days.

A partly overcast sky with mist or fog is expected throughout the early hours, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD). Surface winds are expected to be south-easterly, with speeds ranging from 6 to 8 kilometres per hour. Telangana is expected to receive no rainfall.

In the next 48 hours, the nighttime temperatures in city areas such as Jubilee Hills, Uppal, Goshamahal, and Begumpet are expected to decrease by two to three degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad will get foggy mornings with a partly overcast sky. On Sunday, the average minimum temperature in Hyderabad was 17 degrees Celsius, with Serilingampally recording the lowest minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius.

Telangana’s northern regions have continued to experience severe winter evenings. Kumram Bheem Asifabad had the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Nirmal for three days.

Serilingampally had the lowest temperature in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), at 14 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar at 14.3 degrees Celsius, Patancheru at 15.3 degrees Celsius, Hayathnagar at 15.8 degrees Celsius, and Secunderabad at 16.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 16 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 28 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.