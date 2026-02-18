Minister Azharuddin launches welfare schemes for minorities in Nampally

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the importance of economic assistance, skill development, and self-employment opportunities in improving the livelihoods of minority families.

Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin participates in asset distribution program at Nampally

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation on Wednesday, February 18, launched a series of economic support, asset distribution, and skill development initiatives at Red Rose Palace, Nampally.

Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin was the chief guest and participated in the distribution of cheques, mopeds, etc.

A special focus was placed on empowering minority women through financial grants and providing employment-oriented training to enhance skill development.

Addressing the gathering, Azharuddin emphasised the importance of economic assistance, skill development, and self-employment opportunities in improving the livelihoods of minority families.

He stated that the schemes would provide direct support to beneficiaries, particularly women and youth, enabling them to become financially independent.

State Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation Chairman Obedulla Kotwal, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Chairman Fayeem Qureshi, MLCs Imfendi and Mirza Rahmath Baig, and Minority Welfare Department Secretary Shafiullah, were also present at the event.

