Minister Ponnam urges political leaders to join Telangana Family Survey

Hyderabad: Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has made a strong appeal to political party leaders and public representatives in Telangana, urging them to actively participate in the ongoing Comprehensive Family Survey.

This ambitious initiative aims to collect detailed socio-economic data from households across the state, which is essential for effective governance and targeted welfare planning.

Prabhakar emphasized that the success of this survey relies on the cooperation of all political stakeholders, regardless of their party affiliations.

In his statement, the minister highlighted the importance of participation by noting that even opposition leaders had contributed valuable information during previous surveys conducted by the BRS party.

He pointed out that prominent figures, including former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and several other leaders, have yet to engage in the current survey.

Prabhakar specifically called on individuals who have not yet provided their information to reach out to their local enumerators.

He stressed that withholding information could adversely affect welfare initiatives aimed at supporting BCs and other marginalized groups.

The Comprehensive Family Survey seeks to gather crucial data on various demographic aspects, including caste, education, employment, and socio-economic status.

Moreover, the minister expressed concern over any negative sentiments regarding the survey’s execution.

He urged leaders to voice their concerns constructively rather than resorting to public criticism without active participation.

“By doing so, they can contribute meaningfully to the process and help shape policies that benefit all citizens,” he added.