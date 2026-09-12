Minister urges BMRCL to use local area names for BTM metro

Bengaluru: Minister Ramalinga Reddy has written to the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) seeking changes to the names of three metro stations in the BTM Assembly constituency, arguing that they should reflect the localities better known to residents.

Reddy said metro station names should correspond with the geographical location of the stations and take into consideration the historical and cultural importance of the neighbourhoods. He also stressed the need to consider the views of the public before finalising names.

According to the minister, some stations currently carry names that do not clearly identify the locality in which they are located. This can make it difficult for commuters, particularly those unfamiliar with the area, to determine the exact location of a station.

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Changes in three stations

He has proposed three specific changes. JP Nagar 4th Phase Metro Station should be renamed NS Palya Metro Station, while Tavarekere Metro Station should be renamed SG Palya Metro Station. He has also sought the renaming of Dairy Circle Metro Station as Lakkasandra Metro Station.

The minister said using locally recognised names would improve passenger convenience and ensure that metro stations are more closely associated with the neighbourhoods they serve.

Reddy has asked BMRCL to consult residents, local leaders and other stakeholders before deciding on the proposed changes. He said the views of people living in the respective areas should be given due importance.

The minister further urged the metro corporation to take the necessary administrative steps to examine the proposals and proceed with renaming the stations in accordance with public interest.

The request comes amid efforts to make public transport infrastructure easier for commuters to identify by using names that have stronger local recognition.