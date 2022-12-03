Minister’s slur on Supriya Sule: Governor sends women’s plea to Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd December 2022 8:14 pm IST
IANS

Mumbai: Taking cognizance of a complaint pertaining to a maharashtra Minister’s slur against Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule last month, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent a complaint by women leaders to the state government for appropriate action, officials said here.

The development comes around a fortnight after an all-party delegation of women MPs, including NCP’s Fauzia Khan and Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan, several MLAs and other prominent women called on the Governor on November 14.

Drawing his attention to certain scurrilous remarks made by Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar against Sule which sparked off a massive political furore, the women’s group had submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against and his sacking from the cabinet.

Also Read
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Supriya Sule, other NCP leaders join Rahul Gandhi in Nanded

Days after the meeting, the Governor informed Khan that he had forwarded the plea to the state government for appropriate action.

Confirming, Khan said that the delegation had informed the Governor how ministers holding responsible positions in the government were making insulting statements on women, and the delegation had protested in the matter.

“We are thankful to the Governor for taking note of this and sending it to the state government for suitable action,” said Khan on Saturday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button