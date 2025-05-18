Ministers take money to clear files, not me, claims Konda Surekha; kicks up row

Hyderabad: An off-the-cuff remark by Telangana Minister for Environment and Forests Konda Surekha has kicked up a big political row in the State.

Surekha had said, “Usually, ministers take money to clear files, but not me. I ask companies to participate in community service.”

She was speaking at a function for a building to be built by a private firm at Government Girls Junior College in Krishna Colony, Warangal, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Aurobindo Pharma Foundation had come forward to construct the building and other facilities.

Outspoken Surekha in a bid to explain her honesty said,” Whenever files come to Ministers from companies, they take money to clear the same. But I don’t take money. Instead, asked the company to construct the building.”

She added, “The girls’ college building was in dilapidated condition. This was brought to my notice by the District Collector. They did not know where to get Rs 4.5 crore. Since I was Forest Minister…some companies come to me for clearance of files. Normally, to clear such files ministers take money. I told them that they do not have to give me a single paisa. Please do social service. Please develop the school. You will be remembered for ever,” she said.

“Government planned a two-storied building with 15 rooms, auditorium, 60 modern toilets, and furniture for the benefit of students,” she added.

Surekha’s comments kicked up a furore in political circles including her own Congress party and government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy too was reportedly upset at the comment and cautioned Ministers to be careful while commenting.

KTR hails Surekha

BRS working president K T Rama Rao who is active on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), launched a scathing attack laced with sarcasm against Revanth Reddy Government.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Konda Surekha for revealing some truths.”

He alleged that the current Congress government in the state has turned into a “Commission Sarkar,” adding, “It is now an open secret that the Congress government in Telangana is functioning as a ‘Commission Sarkar.’

In this government, to get a file signed, “ministers and their associates are allegedly demanding a 30 percent commission.”

KTR said the situation was extremely unfortunate and recalled a past incident where certain contractors had staged a protest in the Secretariat demanding clearance of pending bills. He said the protest had brought to light the alleged involvement of ministers in commission scams within the government.

KTR asks Surekha to name ministers

The BRS Working President issued a public appeal to Minister Konda Surekha. “You must disclose the names and details of those ministers who are taking commissions.”

K T R also called upon senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to respond to the matter. “Will you order an inquiry into these serious allegations made by your cabinet minister?” he asked.

BJP seeks probe

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said CM Revanth should order a probe into the alleged bribery issue.

Surekha clarifies

Surekha later clarified on X that she was referring to ministers of the previous BRS government and accused BRS of distorting facts.

“BRS has deliberately distorted my statement. Our government is delivering governance transparently. Unable to stomach the good work, the BRS is conducting false campaigns on social media. I was talking about corruption in the BRS government,” she said.

In the past too, Surekha landed in soup when she had revealed certain facts about the high-profile divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. It had sparked outrage within the political arena and among members of the film fraternity, leading to a series of public condemnations from actors.