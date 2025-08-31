Minor boy dies at TMREIS school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A class 9 student of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) died under mysterious circumstance in Hyderabad’s Champapet on Saturday, August 30.

The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Mohammed Rizwan, a resident of Yakutpura. The boy went into his room to keep his bag and collapsed suddenly. Upon noticing the boy, the hostel warden rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

However, the doctors declared Rizwan dead.

In a similar incident a 14-year-old girl died at a TMREIS school in Zaheerabad after falling from the school building on December 21, 2024. The deceased was identified as Sadia, a Class XI student, at the school in Buchinelly in Zaheerabad. Sadia was returning to her dorm after having dinner when she fell off the railing.

TMREIS authorities rushed Sadia to a Government Area Hospital in Zaheerabad for treatment. As her condition deteriorated she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where she died. It is not known how she fell while returning to her dorm.