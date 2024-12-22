14-yr-old girl falls to death from school building in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old student from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) in Zaheerabad died after falling from the school building on Saturday, December 21.

The deceased was identified as Sadia, a Class XI student, at the school in Buchinelly in Zaheerabad. Sadia was returning to her dorm after having dinner when she fell off the railing.

TGMREIS authorities rushed Sadia to a Government Area Hospital in Zaheerabad for treatment. As her condition deteriorated she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where she died. It is not known how she fell while returning to her dorm.

Also Read Telangana: Man gets 10 yrs jail for killing woman in accident

Speaking to Siasat.com Chirkapally sub-inspector said, “A case under Section 194 of the BNSS has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.”

Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanahita says, “Whoever commits an affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.”