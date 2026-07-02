Minor boy kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: A 5-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Secunderabad Railway Station on on June 20, by unidentified people who picked him up while he was sleeping with his parents.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the CCTV footage of the incident went viral. The boy’s mother woke up and filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police, stating that her son was missing. Based on the complaint, the GRP registered a case of kidnapping under section 137 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

A 5-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Secunderabad Railway Station on June 20, by unidentified people who picked him up while he was sleeping with his parents.https://t.co/OJEvVkRbdu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 2, 2026

Special police teams have been formed to trace the kidnapper and rescue the boy. The police are examining footage from the station’s surveillance cameras to identify and track down the suspect.

In a closed circuit television camera, the boy is seen walking hand-in-hand with the kidnapper. It is suspected that the boy was lured by the kidnapper.