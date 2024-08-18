Minor earthquake hits Oman Sea, tremors felt in UAE

Muscat: An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in the Oman Sea on Sunday, August 18.

In a post on social media, the UAE’s National Seismic Network (NSN) of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported the quake near the coast of Dibba at 12:14 pm UAE time (1:44 pm IST).

At a depth of 5km, residents in the UAE felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM added that the quakes had no effect in the UAE.

A 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake is recorded in Oman Sea at 12:14, 18/08/2024 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 18, 2024

On May 29, two minor earthquakes struck the Oman Sea, causing slight tremors among residents in the UAE. A 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12:12 am, followed by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake around the same area at 1:53 am.