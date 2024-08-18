Minor earthquake hits Oman Sea, tremors felt in UAE

The earthquake did not have any impact on the UAE.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th August 2024 3:11 pm IST
3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Oman Sea, tremors felt in UAE
Photo: NCM/Instagram

Muscat: An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in the Oman Sea on Sunday, August 18.

In a post on social media, the UAE’s National Seismic Network (NSN) of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported the quake near the coast of Dibba at 12:14 pm UAE time (1:44 pm IST).

Also Read
In a first, UAE launches Holy Quran TV channel

At a depth of 5km, residents in the UAE felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM added that the quakes had no effect in the UAE.

On May 29, two minor earthquakes struck the Oman Sea, causing slight tremors among residents in the UAE. A 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12:12 am, followed by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake around the same area at 1:53 am.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th August 2024 3:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button