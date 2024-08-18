Minor earthquake hits Oman Sea, tremors felt in UAE

Muscat: An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in the Oman Sea on Sunday, August 18.
In a post on social media, the UAE’s National Seismic Network (NSN) of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported the quake near the coast of Dibba at 12:14 pm UAE time (1:44 pm IST).
At a depth of 5km, residents in the UAE felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM added that the quakes had no effect in the UAE.
On May 29, two minor earthquakes struck the Oman Sea, causing slight tremors among residents in the UAE. A 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12:12 am, followed by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake around the same area at 1:53 am.