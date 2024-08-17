In a first, UAE launches Holy Quran TV channel

The Sharjah authorities launched the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE’s) first Holy Quran TV channel on Friday, August 16, under the slogan “Be with Allah and you will see Allah with you.”

This comes under the directive of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

It is part of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s initiative to expand its media and educational outreach.

The new channel, which is available 24/7, provides viewers with a wide choice of content, including Holy Quran recitation, a reference to Quranic studies, and Quranic lectures.

Furthermore, the channel will broadcast weekly Friday prayers, Tarawih prayers, and Qiyam prayers live during the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Short educational programs will be implemented to simplify religious concepts, making them more accessible to the general public.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of SBA, emphasized the significance of the Ruler of Sharjah’s support for the channel’s establishment in promoting the teachings of the Holy Quran, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The initiative aims to provide a specialised media platform to deliver purposeful and inspiring religious content. In addition, it seeks to set a benchmark in religious media, not only within the UAE, but across the Islamic world, with the goal of making a positive impact on viewers and society at large,” Al Ghaithi added.