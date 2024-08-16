UAE launches new rules to lift travel ban with ‘zero procedures’

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched a new automatic system for lifting travel bans, enhancing the process for eligible individuals.

The new approach allows for immediate ban removal without requiring manual requests or documentation, a significant departure from the previous, lengthy, and complex procedure.

The move is part of the country’s “Zero Government Bureaucracy” initiative, aimed at streamlining administrative processes and improving efficiency.

Taking to X on Thursday, August 15, the MoJ said that the new updates to the “lifting of travel bans” service will play an important role in simplifying and reducing government procedures and eliminating unnecessary requirements. This marks a new phase in governmental work in the UAE.

The ministry has transitioned from a reactive service to a proactive one, eliminating the need for customers to request it.

“The number of procedures has been cut from nine to zero, the number of attachments from one to zero, and the time duration from one working day to minutes,” the ministry added.

How to lift travel ban online in UAE

Visit the MoJ’s website and log in using your UAE Pass. If you haven’t already registered on the website, you may need to do so.

Log in and navigate to the ‘Cancellation Request of Travel Ban Order’ tab, then select ‘Case Management’.

To view your cases against you, click on the ‘My Cases’ tab after clicking on that tab.

You can see the details of each case and ‘request’ a cancellation for each one. At this point, you will be asked to fill out a form and provide your personal information.