Minor girl gangraped in UP’s Kasganj, 8 nabbed

Kasganj: Eight men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl here, police said on Monday, April 14.

On April 10, the girl, along with a 17-year-old with whom her marriage had been fixed, had gone to get her ration card prepared, they said.

At about 2.30 pm, when she was sitting near a canal with her fiance after returning from the DSO office, Yogesh, Ajay and seven to eight unidentified men came there, the police said.

UP shocker: Minor girl outing with fiancé gang-raped by 10 men, local BJP member among 8 arrested



A minor girl out with her fiancé at a picnic spot was gang-raped by 10 men Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused took them into separate bushes. While three men raped the girl, others took her gold earrings and Rs 5,000 cash and also forcibly got Rs 5,000 transferred from her fiance’s mobile through UPI, the victim alleged in her complaint.

An FIR in this regard was registered under BNS sections 70 (gangrape), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 308 (5) (extortion) among others and the POCSO Act on April 12, the police said.

Kasganj SP Ankita Sharma said so far eight people have been arrested in the matter and sent to jail while efforts are on to nab two others.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.