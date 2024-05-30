Minor held in UP for threatening to blow up Ram temple in Ayodhya

Police officials said boy called police emergency number and threatened that he would blow up the temple with a bomb.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 30th May 2024 7:50 am IST
Ayodhya: Gathering during the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Kushinagar: A 14-year-old boy from Kushinagar district was detained on Wednesday for reportedly threatening to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the police said.

The boy has an intellectual disability and was undergoing treatment, Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal said.

His grandmother, with whom he lived, had also been detained.

MS Education Academy

Police officials said the boy called the police emergency number ‘112’ on Tuesday night and threatened that he would blow up the temple with a bomb.

He also shared posts with similar messages on his Instagram and other social media accounts.

With the help of its Cyber Cell, the police traced the caller’s location to Balua Takiya, a village under Patherwa police station limits in Kushinagar, and detained him.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 30th May 2024 7:50 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button