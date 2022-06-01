Minor Muslim girl killed in Bihar, family alleges sexual assault

In a tragic incident reported from Bihar’s Katihar district, the body of a 16-year-old Muslim girl was found in a horrible condition after she was allegedly kidnapped while she was on her way to her friend’s house, on May 24.

When the girl did not return home till the evening, the family filed a missing complaint at the Azamnagar police station. The following day, they were informed that the girl was found lifeless in her neighbour Rama Devi’s house.

“Her dead body was in a horrible condition. Her ankles were broken and she had marks around her neck,” the victim’s cousin, Wajhul Qamar was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media. The aggrieved family member accused the village head Kusum Lal Vishwas of raping the girl.

Qamar also suspected that Rama Devi, the owner of the house was also involved in the murder.

Although the police arrested Devi immediately, no action was taken against Vishwas. In a statement, the police said that a case of murder was registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 24 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim and the accused were acquainted with each other and were allegedly involved in an affair.

The family of the girl has alleged sexual assault, however, the primary autopsy report revealed death due to asphyxiation.

Following the autopsy report, protests broke out in the village. Forcing the Chief Judicial Magistrate to pass orders for the arrest of the accused. Vishwas was arrested on May 27, following the second autopsy.

In her statement to the police on May 26, the victim’s mother Nahida Khatoon stated that the daughter of accused Rekha Devi, who was a friend of the victim, did not inform them of the girl’s whereabouts despite questioning them during their search.