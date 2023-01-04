Minorities commission takes cognizance of Chhattisgarh church vandalisation, seeks report

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of reports of a church being vandalised in Narayanpur of Chhattisgarh and asked the state government to submit a report.

The church was allegedly vandalised and a senior policeman was attacked and injured during a protest by a group of tribals on Monday. On Tuesday, five persons including a local BJP leader were arrested in connection with the incident.

A statement issued by the minorities commission said it has taken suo motu cognizance of reports of the alleged vandalisation and sought a report from the state government.

Also Read VHP demands stringent anti-conversion law in Chhattisgarh

“As such incidents hurt the sentiments of the Christian Minority Community; the Commission has requested the Chief Secretary, Government of Chhattisgarh to submit a detailed report on this matter by 13.1.2023 for consideration and further action,” the commission said.

Around 2,000 people, mostly tribals, held a public meeting in Narayanpur on Monday in protest against alleged religious conversions in the tribal-dominated area.

After the meeting, the crowd dispersed in groups.

Some of them entered the church located in Viswadeepti school premises and vandalised it.