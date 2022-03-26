Minorities Commission urges Centre to clear salary dues of Madrasa teachers in three states

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) will write to the Central government to clear salary dues of Madrasa teachers in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Syed Shahzadi, Member(Officiating Chairperson) of the NCM informed that she also visited these states to know the ground conditions of the minorities.

“In these states, it came to light that the Madarsa teachers were deprived of their salaries for four years. We have found a letter been sent to the Ministry of Education regarding the release of their payments up to 2018,” she said.

“We have decided to write to them again to get the teachers their pending salaries soon”, she added.

Speaking further, the NCM member said, “If any demand for their welfare is left unfulfilled, we send regular reminders to the government for the same.”