Minorities upset by continued exclusion from Telangana Cabinet

Hyderabad: The recent expansion of the Telangana cabinet has sparked sharp criticism and deep disappointment among the Muslim community, as once again, no Muslim leader was inducted into the ministry. The government added three new ministers G. Vivek Venkataswamy, A. Laxman Kumar, and V. Srihari but ignored Muslim representation, despite the community comprising nearly 13% of the state’s population.

This marks the first time in the history of united Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that the state cabinet does not have a single Muslim minister, a fact pointed out strongly by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). He condemned the Congress government’s indifference to representation, calling it a historic and alarming exclusion.

Discontent among the Muslim community has become increasingly vocal on social media. X (formarly tweeter) is flooded with messages directed at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted this sentiment:

Mr @revanth_anumula sb your say is different from your action.Why no single muslim face is there in your cabinet ? Though the Muslims are the largest religious minority in Telangana .

Is Mohabbat ki dukan is not for Muslims in #Telangana ? #NoMuslimsInTelanganaCabinet — Khalida Parveen (@kparveen2005) June 8, 2025

The Congress, while justifying its decision by pointing out the absence of Muslim MLAs in its ranks, has faced backlash even from within. Senior Muslim Congress leaders expressed regret and warned that continued neglect of Muslim representation could alienate the community, damaging the party’s credibility and electoral prospects.

Critics argue that the government had other options, such as nominating Muslim leaders through the MLC route, a common political practice, especially when direct representation is unavailable. With some cabinet berths still vacant out of the 18 allowed, the continued exclusion is being seen as deliberate and discriminatory.

Several Muslim organisations and civil society groups have called the decision a betrayal of trust. They said the Congress came to power with the support of minorities, and denying cabinet representation now sends a wrong and demoralising message to the entire community.

The newly inducted ministers were sworn in at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other senior leaders. All three are first-time MLAs, and their inclusion has intensified the feeling of exclusion and unfairness among Muslims.

The issue has now escalated into a political flashpoint, with community leaders and opposition parties accusing the Congress of ignoring the very people who stood by them during elections. Many fear that if this trend continues, Muslim political engagement may shift, leading to long-term consequences for the Congress in Telangana.