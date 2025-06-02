Minority family attacked in Delhi, religious slurs hurled

The accused were whisked away by the Delhi police.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd June 2025 10:25 pm IST
The image displays two Muslim women who were attacked for their religious identity in New Delhi
Two Muslim sisters along with their brother were attacked by unidentified men for their religious identity in New Delhi

A Muslim family, including two women, were allegedly harassed and assaulted by three unidentified men on Sunday, June 1, near Batra Cinema, New Friends Colony in New Delhi.

A video has emerged on social media where the visibly shaken women alleged their attackers struck their brother, Shoaib, twice, and yelled religious slurs at them. “They were saying, ‘Muslims leave wives by saying talaaq thrice, you people cut and eat animals’,” one woman said.

The sisters said their brother knew the attackers, who originally came up to the family seemingly to talk before grabbing Shoaib by the collar and yelling, “Come, come, I’ll see to you.”

The younger sister claimed to identify the men by appearance, though she did not know them by name. 

The women further alleged they were attacked again after they registered a police complaint.

