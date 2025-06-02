Bhopal cop suspended over ‘no minorities in gym’ remark

A sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh has been removed from active duty and attached to police lines after a video surfaced showing him instructing a gym owner to bar Muslim individuals from the facility.

The incident took place when police were called to calm tensions after Bajrang Dal members visited a gym in Bhopal’s Ayodhya Nagar area, challenging the presence of Muslim trainers. Among the responding officers was sub-inspector Dinesh Sharma, who is heard saying, “Let me tell you clearly, no Muslim will come here (to the gym), neither for imparting training nor getting trained.”

Following the video’s circulation, additional DCP Mahavir Singh confirmed that an internal inquiry is underway. “An internal probe has been ordered, and the concerned sub-inspector who was posted at Ayodhya Nagar police station now stands attached to the police line,” Singh said.

BJP MP backs SI’s remarks, cites ‘love jihad’ concern

BJP MP Alok Sharma, defending the sub-inspector’s remarks, said, “There are a lot of gyms in Bhopal we are enlisting, in which the trainers are Muslims,” and added that “even women should be gym trainers.”

He stated that the list would soon be handed over to the police and warned, “Nobody will be permitted for love jihad now… Even land jihad is going on… This will not work. The law will do its work and take action on such matters.”

In response, Congress MLA Arif Masood criticised the MP’s comments, saying, “Opening a gym or providing training is not a crime. If someone is trained, they will provide training. If there’s any suspicion, then investigate it. People choose their gyms and trainers, not MPs or MLAs.”