MioPods launches on-demand privacy workspaces at Hyderabad Airport 

Hyderabad: MioPods.Space on Wednesday, May 20, said it has launched on-demand privacy workspaces at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The MioPods allow travellers to instantly reserve and access a one-person workspace through a QR-based system, the startup said in a release.

Founded by Vikas Sethia, the startup was envisioned to create a focused and seamless travel experience for modern professionals who often juggle meetings, calls, presentations, and travel schedules right up to boarding.

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By transforming the 45–60 minutes before a flight into a “sprint calendar of calls and meetings,” MioPods enables travellers to complete priority tasks, make important decisions, or use transit time with greater focus and productivity, it said.

Manufactured in Chennai, each MioPods unit is designed with “acoustic calibration, intelligent ventilation, ambient lighting, integrated charging ports, ergonomic seating, and IoT-enabled systems” to support uninterrupted work and conversations in high-traffic environments such as airports, the release added.