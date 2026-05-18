New cargo terminal at Hyderabad airport to boost pharma handling capacity

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Monday, May 18, commissioned its second cargo terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), more than doubling the airport’s air freight handling capacity as Hyderabad pushes to establish itself as a major logistics hub in Asia.

The new Cargo Terminal 2, spread across 16,864 square metre, will initially handle around 50,000 metric tonne of cargo annually, with dedicated expansion space that can take that figure up to 1,00,000 metric tonne per annum.

A centrepiece of the new facility is a large, fully temperature-controlled pharmaceutical zone, equipped with advanced temperature cut-off systems and continuous monitoring technology. The terminal is designed to provide end-to-end cold-chain reliability – a capability that is central to Hyderabad’s growing stature as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing and export hub, GHIAL said.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Monday, May 18, commissioned its second cargo terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), more than doubling the airport's air freight handling capacity as Hyderabad pushes to establish itself as a major logistics hub… pic.twitter.com/ygzUTFcxqy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 18, 2026

Beyond pharmaceuticals, the terminal is equipped to handle perishables, express consignments and general cargo, with dedicated inbound and outbound zones, multi-level racking systems and spacious build-up and breakdown areas designed to enable parallel shipment processing.

GHIAL said the terminal’s layout would significantly cut cargo dwell times and speed up regulatory clearances, supported by enhanced airside-landside connectivity, dedicated road access, and robust power infrastructure.

Green infrastructure

The terminal has also been built with sustainability in mind. It incorporates energy-efficient lighting, optimised HVAC design with enhanced insulation in temperature-controlled sections and resource-efficient building materials. RGIA currently handles cargo to and from key international markets. GHIAL said the commissioning of the new terminal was part of a broader strategy to position the airport as a world-class air cargo gateway serving both domestic and international demand.