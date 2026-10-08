Mirchowk Police trace 25 lost mobile phones using CEIR portal

Hyderabad: As many as 25 lost mobiles were recovered through the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, the Mirchowk Police said on Thursday, October 8.

The mobiles belong to complainants who had lost their phones in different circumstances and lodged police complaints. The CEIR system helped recovered them. The phones obiles were handed over to their respective owners, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mirchowk Division, G Shyam Sunder.

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The public is advised to report lost/stolen mobile phones to the nearest police station or through CEIR portal for quick tracing and recovery.