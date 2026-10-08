Mirchowk Police trace 25 lost mobile phones using CEIR portal

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
lost mobile phones
Twenty-five mobile phones were recovered through CEIR portal

Hyderabad: As many as 25 lost mobiles were recovered through the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, the Mirchowk Police said on Thursday, October 8.

The mobiles belong to complainants who had lost their phones in different circumstances and lodged police complaints. The CEIR system helped recovered them. The phones obiles were handed over to their respective owners, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mirchowk Division, G Shyam Sunder.

The public is advised to report lost/stolen mobile phones to the nearest police station or through CEIR portal for quick tracing and recovery.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button