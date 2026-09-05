Mirzapur movie box office: Budget, hit target, day 1 collection

Mumbai: The much-awaited transition of the popular Mirzapur franchise from OTT to the big screen has finally happened. Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, hit cinemas on September 4 and has opened to a strong response from audiences.

The film, which is available in Hindi as well as a Telugu dubbed version, brings back the much-loved cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Given the massive popularity of the streaming series, expectations around its theatrical performance were naturally high.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie earned an impressive Rs 24.75 crore net in India on its opening day. The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 42.7 percent across 11,135 shows.

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The majority of the collection came from the Hindi version, while the Telugu dubbed version has had a rather slow start. It reportedly earned just around Rs 15 lakh on day 1.

With Rs 24.75 crore on its opening day, Mirzapur: The Movie has registered the fourth-highest opening day collection for a Hindi film in 2026, making it a strong start for the franchise’s big-screen debut.

How much does the film need to become a hit?

The film has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 90 crore. However, considering the overall theatrical economics, Mirzapur: The Movie is estimated to need around Rs 95 crore to reach the break-even point.

For the film to be considered a clean hit, it will reportedly have to cross the Rs 115 crore mark at the box office.

With a Rs 24.75 crore opening, the film has already made a strong beginning and will now look to maintain its momentum over the weekend. The coming days will determine whether the popular franchise can successfully turn its OTT fan base into a major theatrical success.

The film has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 17 minutes, making it one of the longer theatrical releases of the year.