Miscreants booked for vandalizing Qutub Shahi era Mosque in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police have registered a case against few miscreants who allegedly vandalizing the Qutub Shahi Muslim graveyard and damaging the part of the Mosque.

Mohammed Ghouse Mohiuddin, Inspector Auditor Waqfs, Ranga Reddy had filed a complaint with the Raidurgam police in Cyberabad alleging that few persons who are identified as Nikhil Yadav, Nagpur Ashok Yadav,Nakkala Ashok, Nakkala Praveen, Ambati Ashok, Kattala Srisailam, Sadala Narender, Ellum Goud,Kattala Vinod and others have illegally trespassed into the Masjid e Qutub Shahi Dargah.

The graveyard is located in Sy. No. 44, Durgam Cheruvu Lake, Raidurgam, Serilingampally and tried to interfere in the peaceful possession by using JCB Vehicle. The miscreants had completely vandalized the old Muslim Graves and also the steps of the Masjid.

Inspector Auditor Waqfs also informed police that on inspection he had found many graves damaged and this has been done with an intention to grab the Waqf land and also creating nuisance without having any document or title.

Upon receiving the complaint the Raidurgam police have registered a case in Cr,No 382 under IPC section 447 (criminal trespass) ,427 (aggravated form of mischief) and also under 52(A) of Wakf Act. Police investigation is underway.