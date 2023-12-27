Miscreants damage plaque bearing poet Amjad Hyderabadi’s name

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons damaged a plaque, bearing the name of a famous poet from the city Amjad Hyderabadi erected by the GHMC ten years ago at the Dabeerpura Darwaza.

Syed Ahmed Hussain (1888–1961), better known by the pen-name Amjad Hyderabadi was an Urdu and Persian Ruba’i poet from Hyderabad, India. In Urdu poetic circles, he is also known as Hakim-al-Shuara (Ruler of poets).. He later wrote a poem Qayamat-e-Sughra (minor doomsday) detailing his experience. He saw his entire family, including his mother, wife and daughter getting washed away in the Musi river flood of 1908. He was the only survivor in his family. Most of his works reflects his depression at the loss of his family.

The Warsi Brothers, an Indian Qawwali musical group, regularly sang his poems in various countries.

Following local representations, the GHMC, in a tribute to the great poet, had named the stretch as

Amjad Road. A cement plaque was installed near the Dabeerpura Darwaza with the name “Amjad Road” inscribed on it in three languages – Urdu, Telugu and English.

After receiving a complaint, Dabeerpura police visited the spot and began an inquiry.