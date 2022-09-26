Mishaal Ashemimry, first Saudi woman elected Vice-Prez of IAF

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aerospace engineer, Mishaal Ashemimry has become the first Saudi woman to hold a position of vice-president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Mishaal Ashemimry won against fourteen candidates from all over the world in the largest international space organisation in the world.

The victory of Ashemimry was worthy of its vision based on developing the space sector globally, researching the development of methods and directions for the IAF.

The appointment strengthens the Kingdom’s role in the aerospace sector and international cooperation, as well as highlights the Kingdom’s ability as a global leader in the space economy.

الاتحاد الدولي للملاحة الفضائية يعيّن أول سعودية بمنصب قيادي في مجلس إدارته



#الهيئة_السعودية_للفضاء pic.twitter.com/ECnXknrjr2 — الهيئة السعودية للفضاء (@saudispace) September 25, 2022

Ashemimry took to Twitter and wrote, “I am very proud and grateful to have been elected to the position of Vice President of the Federation, and I look forward to working with other IAF Vice Presidents and the IAF office to advance space efforts, awareness in the sector, and focus on the 3C, and ensuring the inclusiveness of the space sector globally.”

اشكر الله ثم كل من بارك لي كل ذلك بفضل الله ثم بفضل دعاء والدتي الحبيبة عائشة ابراهيم الزامل التي هي قدوتي في المثابره والعمل لخدمة وطني الحبيب — Eng. Mishaal Ashemimry م.مشاعل الشميمري (@MAshemimry) September 25, 2022

About Mishaal Ashemimry

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, she was sent to Saudi Arabia when she was in Grade 5, to learn Arabic and connect with her roots.

She studied aerospace engineering at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. She graduated with two majors – aerospace engineering and applied mathematics.

Mishaal Ashemimry is the first aerospace engineer woman in the GCC and the first Saudi woman to join NASA. She launched her own missile company, Mishaal Aerospace. The company designed, developed and tested its own range of missiles.

She was named “Inspirational Woman of the Year 2015” by the Arab Women Awards, and has won praise from others around the world.

In 2018, Mishaal was honored for scientific achievement by Saudi King Salman.

In 2019, Mishaal began teaching junior and senior courses in flight dynamics and aircraft design at the University of Miami. She is also a consultant to one of the world’s largest defense and aerospace companies.

About the International Astronautical Federation (IAF)

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) includes under its roof more than 400 members from different countries of the world.

The Federation aims to provide an opportunity for students and young people specialized in the field to learn more about space navigation by presenting a series of activities and publications through its global network to help assess space activities globally.