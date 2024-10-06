‘Misleading’: Telangana CM Revanth counters PM Modi’s remarks on crop loan waiver

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 6, addressing his comments that the Congress party failed to fulfil its promise of a crop loan waiver. During a public meeting in Maharashtra on October 5, Modi alleged that, despite assuming power, the Congress had left farmers waiting for the scheme

In his letter, Revanth Reddy described these remarks as “misleading and inconsistent” with the situation on the ground.

The chief minister emphasized that his government has successfully implemented the waiver, benefiting 22,22,067 farmers, with a total disbursement of Rs 17,869.22 crores in just 27 days.

The letter outlined a phased distribution schedule, detailing that Phase 1 saw Rs 6,034.97 crores disbursed to 11,34,412 loan accounts on July, 18. Phase 2, completed on July 30, which involved Rs 6,190.01 crores for 6,40,823 loan accounts.

Finally, Phase 3, on August 15, witnessed Rs 5,644.24 crores disbursed to 4,46,832 loan accounts, with the waiver extending up to Rs 2 lakhs per farmer.

Dear Shri @narendramodi ji – Apropos, and in response to your speech mentioning about farmers loan waivers in Telangana – I am sharing all facts about its successful implementation within our first year of governance.



In our Government…every crop loan below Rs 2 lakh was… pic.twitter.com/Mwl1I9pZwj — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 6, 2024

In his letter, Revanth Reddy further highlighted the government’s commitment to covering farmers whose loans exceed RS 2 lakhs, explaining that once they repay the excess amount, the government would disburse the promised Rs 2 lakhs.

He also explained that his government’s focus on ensuring that the entire farming community in Telangana is debt-free, with plans to invest up to Rs 31,000 crores into the waiver scheme this year, alongside a proposed budget of Rs 26,000 crores.

The chief minister called for Modi’s support in this effort, emphasizing the need for collaboration between the Centre and state governments to bolster the confidence of farmers, rather than undermining their trust.