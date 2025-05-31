Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025 in dazzling Hyderabad evening

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 at a grand finale held in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 31.

The prestigious crown was handed over by the reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic, who was crowned Miss World 2024 in Mumbai.

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri was chosen from the last four continental winners- Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje, Miss Poland Maja Klajda and Miss Martiniqu Aurélie Joachim.

Thousands of people attended the event held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The glamorous event was hosted by former Miss World Stephanie del Valle (2016) and popular Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, featuring mesmerising live performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.

The 108 delegates first walked the stage in their national costumes, evening gowns, and exclusive creations by the official fashion designer, Archana Kochhar.

The contestants were narrowed down to ten semifinalists selected from each continental region -Americas & Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia & Oceania – bringing the total to 40 quarterfinalists.

The 72nd edition was held for the first time in Hyderabad, further cementing India’s place on the global stage. The event concluded a month-long celebration of beauty, purpose, and cultural exchange, with 108 contestants from across the globe participating in various purpose-driven activities and immersive experiences.

More about Miss World 2025

Newly crowned Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri was born on March 20, 2003, in the coastal city of Phuket, Thailand. Daughter of hoteliers, Opal is fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese.

She is a graduate from the prestigious Triam Udom Suksa School in Bangkok, where she majored in international culture through Chinese studies.

Currently, she is a student at Thammasat University, pursuing a major in global affairs in political science with a focus on International Relations.

Opal is deeply committed to advocacy. Having undergone surgery at 16 to remove a benign breast lump, she launched the “Opal For Her” campaign, focusing on breast health awareness and early detection. This initiative underscores her dedication to women’s health and empowerment.